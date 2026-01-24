Trump warns China could 'eat up' Canada for opposing Greenland Golden Dome

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) slammed Canada for rejecting his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence project over Greenland, warning that Beijing could "eat them up" within a year as the northern neighbour chooses closer ties with China over US-backed security.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"

Trump's outburst comes amid escalating tensions between the US and its northern neighbour, following recent remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

On Wednesday, during his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the WEF, Trump criticised Carney, asserting that Canada should be more "grateful" to the US for the "freebies" it receives, including security protections. "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they're not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us," Trump said, adding that his plan to build a "Golden Dome" missile defence system will also provide protection to Canada. "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said, underscoring the strategic and security role of the US in protecting its northern neighbour.

Trump's remarks were aimed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who, in his WEF address, highlighted "an era of great power rivalry, where the rules-based order is fading," and also opposed tariff coercion, in a veiled reference to Washington's use of the financial tool to acquire Greenland. On January 17, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new trade agreement with China. Carney said that the deal would open markets for Canadian businesses and workers. In a post on X, Carney said, "We've secured a new trade agreement with China -- unlocking more than $7 billion in export markets for Canadian workers and businesses."

In a statement by the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said, "In a more divided and uncertain world, Canada is building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. To that end, Canada's new government is working with urgency and determination to diversify trade partnerships and catalyse massive new levels of investment. As the world's second-largest economy, China presents enormous opportunities for Canada in this mission." Canada has agreed to cut its 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric cars in return for lower tariffs on Canadian farm products, CBS News reported. Carney said there would be an initial annual cap of 49,000 vehicles on Chinese EV exports to Canada, growing to about 70,000 over five years. China will reduce its total tariff on canola seeds, a major Canadian export, from 84 per cent to about 15 per cent, as per CBS News.