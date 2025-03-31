Trump warns of 'big, big problems' for Zelenskyy if he exits mineral deal

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , saying he could face “big, big problems” if he withdraws from the mineral deal with the United States.

Trump’s remarks came just hours after he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for his comments about Ukraine’s leader.

“He’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal,” Trump told reporters, referring to an agreement granting the US access to Ukraine’s valuable mineral resources. “If he does that, he’s got some problems. Big, big problems. We made a deal on rare earth. And now he’s saying, ‘Well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal.”

Trump on Nato and Russia’s role in the war

Speaking en route from Florida to Washington on Sunday, Trump also dismissed Zelenskyy’s ambitions to join Nato. “He wants to be a member of Nato. He was never going to be a member of Nato. He understands that,” Trump said.

Although he claimed that "we're making a lot of progress" in resolving the war, Trump acknowledged the deep animosity between Zelenskyy and Putin, suggesting that negotiations may not lead to the swift resolution he once promised.

Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, Trump also expressed his frustration with Putin’s recent remarks on Ukraine, particularly those questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

“I was angry, pissed off,” Trump said, reacting to Putin’s claim that Zelenskyy, whose presidential term expired last year, lacks the authority to sign a peace agreement. Under Ukraine’s constitution, national elections cannot be held while the country is under martial law.

Sanctions threat against Russia

Trump also threatened severe economic measures against Russia if it obstructed peace efforts.

“If a deal isn’t made, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, I’m going to put secondary sanctions on Russia,” Trump warned, adding that he would impose “a 25 to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

“Anybody buying oil from Russia will not be able to sell their product—any product, not just oil—into the United States,” he added.

Despite his tough stance, Trump reiterated that he and Putin have maintained a “very good relationship” over the years.

"I don't think he's going to go back on his word," Trump said on his return flight to Washington. "I've known him for a long time. We've always gotten along well."

Ukraine under attack amid ceasefire talks

Trump’s comments came as Russian forces launched fresh attacks on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Russian drones targeted a military hospital, a shopping centre, and residential areas, killing two people and wounding dozens.

Ukraine’s General Staff denounced the “deliberate, targeted shelling” of the hospital, stating that service members undergoing treatment were among the casualties. Zelenskyy, writing on X (formerly Twitter), accused Russia of “dragging out the war” and prolonging ceasefire negotiations “just to buy time and then try to grab more land.”

As the war rages on, Trump has hinted at a “psychological deadline” for Russia to agree to a ceasefire. “If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it,” he said.

