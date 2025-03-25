Turkey political unrest: Why anti-Erdogan protests are escalating

Imamoglu, 54, was jailed and charged by a court in a corruption trial on Sunday. He was detained on Wednesday, March 19, for questioning under investigations into alleged corruption and terror links, intensifying tensions between the Opposition and Erdogan’s government. According to media reports, to protest against his arrest, for the past six days, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Turkey, defying bans on public gatherings.

Imamoglu’s supporters, who are gathering outside the Istanbul municipality building and the main courthouse, argue that these charges are politically motivated and aim to sideline him ahead of the upcoming elections.

“I stand tall and will keep my head high. Fear cannot stop the inevitable! One way or another, you will be defeated. You will be defeated by our just cause, our courage, our humility, and our warm smiles… I call on all 86 million of my fellow citizens to head to the ballot boxes and show the world our fight for democracy and justice,” Imamoglu said in a post on X on Sunday.

Who is Ekrem Imamoglu and is he a political threat to Erdogan?

A main political rival to Erdogan at the moment, Imamoglu is a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the largest Opposition party. He was elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019, bringing an end to 25 years of control by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

CHP registered a major victory in local elections last year, winning municipalities in 36 of the country's 81 provinces and mayoral seats in its five largest cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, and Antalya.

Those elections were widely viewed as a de facto referendum on Erdogan, given his prominent role throughout the campaign.

Erdogan, who has led the country for more than two decades as prime minister and president, has faced repeated accusations of steering it towards authoritarianism and promoting the Islamisation of a country originally founded as secular. Imamoglu, in contrast, has emerged as a popular leader enjoying support from various groups.

Imamoglu was set to be declared the Opposition’s presidential candidate on Sunday—the day he was jailed—for the next Turkish elections, following a party vote that began on Wednesday. His arrest is being widely viewed as part of broader crackdowns on the Opposition and dissenting voices in the country. It has also raised concerns about the fairness of the next elections.

“Millions of voters across Türkiye and abroad are rushing to the polls to support me in the CHP’s presidential primary election,” he said in a post on X.

Istanbul University revokes Imamoglu's degree Just days before he was to be formally named the main opposition CHP party's candidate for the race, Turkiye's Istanbul University annulled Mayor Imamoglu's diploma, citing irregularities with Council of Higher Education regulations. Under the Turkish constitution, to be eligible as a presidential candidate, one requires a higher education degree. "Istanbul University has made a legally baseless decision to annul my diploma, an act beyond its authority and a troubling sign of political interference in academia. Universities are sacred spaces where young minds shape the future. They must remain independent, free from political interference, and dedicated to knowledge," Imamoglu said in a post on X. While the next general election is not due until 2028, polls could be held earlier if Erdogan intends to run again, as he would otherwise reach the constitutional term limit by then.

What is the situation in Turkey now?

According to media reports, Imamoglu’s arrest on Wednesday immediately sparked widespread protests. These demonstrations have been met with a heavy police presence, which used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. While most protesters have remained peaceful, some were seen launching fireworks at riot police.

The unrest is being described as the country’s largest demonstrations against Erdogan’s government in over a decade.