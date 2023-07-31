Home / World News / Two killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

Two killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

The post didn't disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings

AP Gainesville (US)
Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida's flagship university, authorities said.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post.

The post didn't disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

Also Read

Shooting at a South Florida Walmart leaves one dead, another wounded

Ten people injured on Monday in drive-by shooting in Florida: Police

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

Kamala Harris announces $562 mn for climate resilience in Florida

UN to reduce food aid, cash payments to Afghanistan amid 'funding crisis'

Saudi Arabia to host Ukrainian peace talks in August, India invited

Wagner troops inch closer to Polish border, nation fears 'hybrid attack'

Pakistan Senate's chariman drops bill to prevent violent extremism

When your work becomes the war: Welcome to the era of 'Top Gun' CEO

Topics :US ShootingDeath tollUS police

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story