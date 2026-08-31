UAE intercepts Iranian drone over territorial waters after US strikes

The United Arab Emirates' air force intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters Monday, the Defense Ministry said, an attack that comes after the US and Iran exchanged fire on the weekend, the first significant military action in a month.

In a short statement, the Defence Ministry said it "dealt with" an Iranian drone that was detected over its waters approaching from Iran.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility from Tehran nor any reports of damage. The UAE Defence Ministry later issued a second statement denying the Al Menhad Air Base in Dubai had been targeted by Iranian missiles, as had been reported by Iranian media outlets.

The incident came after US forces on Sunday struck Iranian rocket launchers on an Iranian island, breaking a lull in fighting in the war that has lasted more than six months. Iran responded by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, which were intercepted. Early Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that Iran would "not hesitate to exercise the inherent right of legitimate defence and will respond decisively to any military aggression." Before heading to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Kyrgyzstan with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has favoured a negotiated end to the conflict, stressed that Iran was not seeking war.

"But," he said, "we will respond decisively to aggressors." The summit brings together a group billed as a counterweight to US global influence, and includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pezeshkian was scheduled to meet with Putin on the sidelines on Tuesday. Meantime, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was set to host meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers in North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday, which come as Washington pressures other countries to help the US economically isolate Iran to try and exact concessions out of its leaders to end the war.

The US had been focusing on economic pressure in recent weeks but on Sunday, US Central Command said it had struck Iranian launchers after observing forces with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said last week it had completed clearing sea mines from the waterway's international shipping routes. Semiofficial news outlets in Iran reported sounds of explosions near Larak island on the strait and the Revolutionary Guard said there had been casualties. US military officials disputed Iran's claim that the latest American strikes were an act of aggression, calling them a "limited, precise action" against what they said were minelaying forces.