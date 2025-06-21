UK heat wave could claim nearly 600 lives this week, scientists warn

By Yinka Ibukun

Scientists have warned the elderly and other vulnerable groups in the UK are at risk of heat-related deaths this weekend, as a new study shows recent high temperatures could claim 570 lives in just over four days.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Imperial College London published on Saturday a real-time analysis calculating the number of heat-related deaths expected from Thursday to Sunday.

Their study, which combined mortality risk with weather forecasts, estimated this week's high and sustained temperatures could have caused 114 fatalities Thursday, 152 Friday, with 303 more potential fatalities over the weekend.

Saturday is expected to be the deadliest day, with an estimate of 266 heat-related deaths, nearly half of which could be recorded in London, according to the researchers. “Our study should be taken as a warning,” said Malcolm Mistry, who participated in the study and teaches at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. “Exposure to temperatures in the high-20s or low-30s may not seem dangerous, but they can be fatal, particularly for people aged over 65, infants, pregnant people and those with pre-existing health conditions.” Heat deaths are notoriously difficult to track. While a number of illnesses are exacerbated by rising temperatures, many people who lose their lives in heat waves “rarely have heat listed as a contributing cause of death,” said Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, lecturer at Imperial College London.