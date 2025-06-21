US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown

A sharp stepdown in immigration has led the supply of workers to grow more slowly, helping to keep the labor market in balance as job growth cools, the Federal Reserve said Friday.

ALSO READ: US Fed keeps rates steady for 4th straight meeting, remains open for cuts “Labor supply has increased less robustly than in previous years, with immigration appearing to have slowed sharply since the middle of last year and the labor force participation rate having declined a bit,” the Fed said in its semi-annual report to Congress on monetary policy, released on Friday.

The report described the labor market as being in “solid shape,” with jobs growing at a “moderate” pace and the unemployment rate low. “As labour demand has gradually eased over the past few years, a variety of measures suggest the labor market has moved into balance and is now less tight than just before the pandemic,” the report said.