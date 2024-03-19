UK officials deny reports claiming King Charles III has passed away

British officials on Monday refuted the rumours surrounding the alleged death of King Charles III, heavily reported by multiple media outlets earlier in the day. As many Russian media outlets announced the death of the UK King, the British Embassy in Ukraine issued a response saying that the "news about the death of King Charles III is fake."

"We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake," the short statement prompted on the embassy's official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle in the evening.

What is happening in the British royal family?

To be specific, King Charles is being treated for cancer, Buckingham Palace had announced in February. The news followed days after the 75-year-old monarch underwent a surgery for an "enlarged prostate" in January end. Notably, another royal family member Catherine or Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, also underwent an abdominal surgery in January, but has not made a public appearance since. This triggered a global attention around her health and the events happening at the royal residence.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton The rumours surrounding the King's death appear to be an extension of the ongoing PR crisis. Fans and critics have come up with multiple conspiracy theories about the royal family, ranging from Prince of Wales - William's alleged affair to Kate being under "induced coma" among others.

The royal family's silence on the matter, coupled with the circulation of press articles, has had such an effect that despite the official word from UK officials, many internet users appear to be unconvinced that the UK King is indeed alive.

Kate's edited image escalates PR crisis The lack of trust among the people appears to have stemmed from the March 10 event—the UK Mother's Day celebration—when the palace shared an image of Kate with her three children, which later turned out to be edited. This was confirmed by multiple agenices, including the Associated Press. With the incident, Kate fans are worried if Buckingham Palace's updates on Kate's post-recovery situation can be trusted at all.

"The UK in Ukraine is like Boris Johnson in Zelensky," a user commented on the embassy's post, suggesting that people are unwilling to accept any statement unless they see the crisis-stricker royal family members themselves.

As for the King, his official last update on King Charles III was shared by Buckingham Palace on March 13. This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, The King received the Commonwealth Secretary, the Baroness Scotland of Asthal," the palace said, sharing an image of the duo.