UK pledges GBP 10 million humanitarian aid for Myanmar earthquake relief

The UK Government has pledged up to GBP 10 million in humanitarian aid to support the people of Myanmar following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country's central region on March 28.

The funding will be directed toward providing emergency relief, including food, clean water, medical supplies, and temporary shelter to those affected by the disaster, , a press release by the British High Commission stated.

This commitment comes as UK-funded local partners on the ground have already begun mobilising a rapid humanitarian response in the worst-hit areas. The UK aims to ensure that aid reaches those in urgent need as quickly as possible, prioritising essential resources to help survivors cope with the aftermath of the earthquake.

Baroness Chapman, Minister of State for Development, emphasised the UK's swift response in a statement: "The UK is sending immediate and life-saving support to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake. UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground, and this GBP 10 million package will bolster their efforts. I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event."

In addition to providing aid, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is assisting British nationals affected by the disaster in Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

British nationals in Myanmar seeking consular support can contact the British Embassy in Yangon, while those in Thailand can reach the British Embassy in Bangkok. Individuals in the UK concerned about loved ones in either country can also reach out to the FCDO's helpline for assistance, the press release stated.

As the international community responds to the crisis, the UK's emergency relief package underscores its commitment to humanitarian assistance, supporting both immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts in Myanmar.