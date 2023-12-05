Home / World News / UK PM Sunak announces steps to crack down on soaring immigration rate

UK PM Sunak announces steps to crack down on soaring immigration rate

Sunak described the new measures as the government's 'radical action' to bring down the immigration rate, adding the steps would ensure that immigration benefits the UK

Photo: Reuters
ANI Europe

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 07:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced a series of new steps to crack down on soaring immigration in the country.

Sunak described the new measures as the government's 'radical action' to bring down the immigration rate, adding the steps would ensure that immigration benefits the UK.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of the new measures, the government would curb international students from bringing their families to UK unless they are pursuing postgraduate research degrees and hiking the minimum salary that skilled foreign workers will need to earn if they want a visa to work in the country.

Taking to X, PM Sunak said, "Immigration is too high. Today we're taking radical action to bring it down. These steps will make sure that immigration always benefits the UK."

He posted, "IMMIGRATION ACTION, BANNING overseas students from bringing their families to the UK, unless they are on postgraduate research degrees, STOPPING immigration undercutting British workers, SCRAPPING the 20% going rate salary discounts offered for shortage occupations."

Net migration to Britain reached record levels last year, official figures showed, putting pressure on the UK government that has made the issue a political touchstone, CNN reported in May.

Britain saw a net migration of 606,000 people in 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, with 1.2 million people arriving in the country and about half that number leaving.

CNN reported that despite pledges from successive Conservative governments to drastically reduce the numbers of people moving to the UK, particularly in the wake of Brexit - a rupture that was touted by its proponents as a necessary step for Britain to "take control" of its borders.

The vast majority of people arriving - 925,000 - were non-EU nationals, and around one in 12 of those were asylum seekers, included for the first time in the ONS' annual release.

"The main drivers of the increase were people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and for humanitarian purposes," Jay Lindop, Director of the Centre for International Migration at the ONS, said, according to CNN.

Last year, Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas, according to UK Immigration Statistics.

More than 258,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022 -- a 630 per cent increase compared to the previous year (when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place), read UK Immigration Statistics.

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

UK leader Rishi Sunak signals plan to backtrack on some climate goals

UK PM Sunak unveils tech partnership to crack down on illegal migration

Pursuing solution for Indian students fearing deportation: Canada minister

Global banks face negative outlook, property stress in 2024: Moody's

UK tables visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

Larry Page, Elon Musk on opposite sides in debate over risks of AI

Brookfield's $12.8 billion Origin Energy bid rejected by investors

Israel orders evacuations but Palestinians are running out of places to go

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rishi SunakBritish Prime MinisterimmigrationStudent

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 07:06 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story