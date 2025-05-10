Home / World News / Ukraine, allies offer 30-day ceasefire; EU says ball now in Russia's court

Ukraine and its allies have proposed a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday, as EU leaders urge Moscow to engage in peace talks and warn of further sanctions if violated

Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire starting right now, from this very moment — a 30-day silence; but it must be real, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. | Photo: PTI
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Ukraine and its international allies have expressed readiness to enter into a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday (May 12), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed on Saturday (May 10).
 
The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict, now nearing its third anniversary, and follows the arrival of leaders from four major European nations in Kyiv to bolster support for peace talks. The proposed truce also coincides with the final day of a three-day unilateral ceasefire declared by Russia, which Ukraine claims has been repeatedly breached by Kremlin forces. 
 
Writing on social media platform X, Mr Sybiha said: “Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday. If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations.”
 
A similar truce proposal was initially put forward by the United States in March, which Ukraine accepted. However, Moscow has thus far refrained from endorsing the terms, reportedly seeking conditions more favourable to its strategic interests.
 
Support for the ceasefire plan has also come from the European Union. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen lent her backing on Saturday, writing on X: “We support the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire. It must be implemented without preconditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations.” She added: “We stand ready to maintain strong pressure on Russia and impose further biting sanctions in the event of a breach of a ceasefire.”

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has resulted in one of the largest and most devastating conflicts in Europe since World War II. The war has caused tens of thousands of deaths, displaced millions, and led to widespread destruction of infrastructure and civilian areas. The conflict has also triggered a profound geopolitical crisis, drawing in extensive support for Ukraine from Western countries and resulting in severe economic sanctions against Russia.
 
First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

