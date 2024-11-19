Ukraine strikes Russian territory with ATACMS missiles for first time

Ukrainian armed forces have conducted their first strike on Russian territory using ATACMS missiles, according to an official cited by RBC Ukraine. This significant escalation follows United States President Joe Biden’s decision to authorise the use of American-supplied long-range missiles, enabling Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.

This move marks a shift in US policy after months of pressure from Ukrainian officials and their Western allies.

What are ATACMS missiles?

The ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) is a long-range surface-to-surface missile developed by the US Army. With a range of up to 300 kilometres, it is launched from the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). Equipped with GPS and inertial guidance for precision strikes, the missile can carry various payloads, including cluster munitions or unitary warheads. ATACMS is designed to target high-value enemy infrastructure.

A shift in US policy

The United States had previously supplied Ukraine with ATACMS missiles in 2023 but imposed restrictions on their use, particularly against targets deep within Russia. According to the Associated Press, Biden’s recent authorisation lifts these limitations, allowing Ukraine to target Russian military infrastructure and supply lines more freely.

This policy change comes amid Russia’s continued military escalation, including reports of thousands of North Korean troops being deployed to support Russian forces.

The decision was also influenced by growing concerns over Russia’s increasing reliance on military support from North Korea, which includes arms supplies.

US foreign policy amid leadership change

Biden’s authorisation follows uncertainties about a potential shift in US foreign policy after the recent presidential election victory of Donald Trump. Trump has suggested he would seek a swift resolution to the war and questioned the continuation of US military aid to Ukraine.

Calls for extended missile use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his supporters have long advocated for permission to use longer-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia. They argue that previous US restrictions hindered Ukraine’s ability to defend its cities and critical infrastructure, particularly against Russian missile attacks on power grids and other vital facilities.

Some Ukrainian officials and Western allies believe that limiting Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles could undermine its ability to respond effectively to Russian aggression, potentially altering the course of the war.