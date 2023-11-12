Ukrainian commander played key role in Nord Stream sabotage: Reports

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on Telegram that Russia is trying to recapture positions they previously lost around Bakhmut.
A day after targeting Kyiv for the first time since September, Russian forces fired two air-to-surface missiles and one Iskander missile overnight, General Staff said without elaborating. Ukrainian air defense downed one of the air-to-surface missiles.
Russia on Saturday opened a criminal case into possible terrorism after the detonation of an “improvised explosive device” caused a freight train to derail southeast of Moscow, sending 19 cars off the tracks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel