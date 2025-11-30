Home / World News / Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff for talks on US peace plan

Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff for talks on US peace plan

Presidential advisor Jaresh Kushner will also be present to hold talks with the Ukrainian officials in Florida, emphasising Washington's diplomatic push

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that a "dignified end" to the war was possible. (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A senior Ukrainian delegation is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday (local time) to discuss the US' peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Presidential advisor Jaresh Kushner will also be present to hold talks with the Ukrainian officials in Florida, emphasising Washington's diplomatic push on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that a "dignified end" to the war was possible given that the US was demonstrating a constructive approach.

"The Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States by this evening, US time. The dialogue based on the Geneva points will continue. Diplomacy remains active. The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities," Zelenskyy posted on X.

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is heading the Ukrainian delegation. Zelenskyy earlier said that the delegation's task was to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war.

"Ukraine continues to work with the United States in the most constructive way possible, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be hammered out in the United States. I look forward to our delegation's report following its work this Sunday. Ukraine is working for a dignified peace. Glory to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president posted on X.

This comes as Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching about "36 missiles and almost 600 drones against ordinary life" killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US' plan to end the conflict could "form the basis for future agreements", CNN reported.

However, Putin warned that Russia would seize more territory by force unless Kyiv withdraws.

Putin was speaking to reporters in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Thursday, where he confirmed, as per CNN, Kremlin was expecting a US delegation headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow in the coming week.

The Russian president asserted that Kremlin was ready for a "serious discussion". However, he reiterated, the conflict can only end after Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territories they occupy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I was once a broken reader but slowly found my way back to books

AI helps drive record $11.8 bn in US Black Friday online spending: Report

Syria's reforms promising but democracy still lacking: Amnesty chief

Donald Trump says consider airspace above and surrounding Venezuela closed

Sri Lanka declares emergency as Cyclone Ditwah kills 123; 130 still missing

Topics :Marco RubioRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineUS government

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story