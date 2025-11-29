Home / World News / Donald Trump says consider airspace above and surrounding Venezuela closed

Donald Trump says consider airspace above and surrounding Venezuela closed

"To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety. Thank you for your attention to this matter"

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the airspace over and around Venezuela should be considered closed, issuing an unusual public warning aimed at “all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers.”
 
Trump issued the message in a social media post, saying, “To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
 
The warning comes at a time when American military forces have increased their presence in the region, and Trump is weighing possible action against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
 
So far, Trump has not confirmed whether the US plans to launch strikes on Venezuela or when such operations might begin. However, in recent days he has suggested that Washington could expand its current campaign of strikes on boats allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking to include land operations, without providing details.
 
The statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric toward Caracas as tensions continue to rise between the US and the Maduro government.

Donald TrumpVenezuelaAirspace

Nov 29 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

