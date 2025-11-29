Donald Trump says consider airspace above and surrounding Venezuela closed

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the airspace over and around Venezuela should be considered closed, issuing an unusual public warning aimed at “all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers.”

Trump issued the message in a social media post, saying, “To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The warning comes at a time when American military forces have increased their presence in the region, and Trump is weighing possible action against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.