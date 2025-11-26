Home / World News / UN begins search for next secretary general as Guterres' term nears end

UN begins search for next secretary general as Guterres' term nears end

New candidates can emerge at any time, with the next secretary general taking office in January 2027

The United Nations headquarters in New York
The United Nations headquarters in New York | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Magdalena Del Valle
 
The search for the next leader of the United Nations has officially begun. 
In a letter on Tuesday, the presidents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council invited member states to nominate candidates to succeed Secretary General Antonio Guterres after his second five-year term expires next year.
 
“Our choice will send a powerful message about who we are as a United Nations and whether we truly serve all the people of the world,” Annalena Baerbock, president of the UN General Assembly, told reporters on Tuesday.
 
The selection process is set to last several months and could see many rounds of votes from the Security Council before the body’s 15 members approve a candidate to send to the General Assembly for a final vote from all member states. 
 
New candidates can emerge at any time, with the next secretary general taking office in January 2027.
 
Some have called for an emphasis on female nominees, given the UN has never been led by a woman. There’s also an unofficial UN tradition that the secretary general’s nationality should rotate between regions, with Latin American and Caribbean candidates preferred this time around. 
 
The letter encourages member states to “strongly consider nominating women candidates” and notes “the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries-General,” without stating a preference for a specific regional affiliation.
 
The US has emphasized, however, that candidature should be “merit-based” and include people from “all regional groupings,” Deputy US representative Dorothy Shea said at an Oct. 24 Security Council meeting.

Here are some people who have come forward for consideration as the next UN chief:

  • Rafael Mariano Grossi, an Argentinian diplomat who heads of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has worked to court the Trump administration and cast himself as the pragmatic diplomat needed to keep US funding flowing.
  • Michelle Bachelet, Chile’s first female president and a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, introduced tax and education reforms while in office but her criticism of China — which has veto power on the Security Council — could affect her chances.
  • Rebeca Grynspan, the former vice president of Costa Rica, is an economist currently working as a senior UN official. She’s been critical of Trump’s tariffs for hurting the world’s poor and helped re-introduce Ukraine’s food and fertilizer exports to the world after Russia’s invasion.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

X's new location feature exposes many US political accounts as foreign-run

Brazil's ex-Prez Jair Bolsonaro begins serving 27-year prison sentence

Trump sending his envoys to see Putin, Ukrainians after fine-tuning plan

Four more arrested in $102 mn Louvre jewel heist, says Paris prosecutor

Ethiopia volcano subsides, disrupts flights as ash blankets far-off places

Topics :United NationsUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio GuterresUN Secretary GeneralAntonio Guterres

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story