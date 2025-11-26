UN begins search for next secretary general as Guterres' term nears end

Here are some people who have come forward for consideration as the next UN chief:
- Rafael Mariano Grossi, an Argentinian diplomat who heads of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has worked to court the Trump administration and cast himself as the pragmatic diplomat needed to keep US funding flowing.
- Michelle Bachelet, Chile’s first female president and a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, introduced tax and education reforms while in office but her criticism of China — which has veto power on the Security Council — could affect her chances.
- Rebeca Grynspan, the former vice president of Costa Rica, is an economist currently working as a senior UN official. She’s been critical of Trump’s tariffs for hurting the world’s poor and helped re-introduce Ukraine’s food and fertilizer exports to the world after Russia’s invasion.
