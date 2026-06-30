Uncertainty over Qatar talks clouds prospects for US-Iran agreement

Top US envoys who have arrived in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran, a Qatari official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on efforts to secure a lasting halt to the Iran war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead, technical talks will be held this week on issues including regional security that could later be elevated to the senior level, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing.

The arrival of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff in Doha on Tuesday followed exchanges of fire over the weekend that tested the June 17 interim accord between the US and Iran.