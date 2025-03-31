Home / World News / US companies have shown interest in rare earth projects in Russia: Kremlin

US companies have shown interest in rare earth projects in Russia: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said that talks with American firms had already begun

Putin, Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said that talks with American firms had already begun. | File Photo
Reuters MOSCOW
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Kremlin said on Monday that some Americans companies had shown interest in joint rare earth metals projects in Russia, but cautioned that such discussions were still at an early stage. 
Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, told the Izvestia newspaper in comments published on Monday that talks with American firms had already begun. 
Putin suggested in February that the US might be interested in joint exploration for rare earth metals deposits in Russia, which has the world's fifth-largest reserves of the metals used in lasers and military hardware.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

French court finds Marine Le Pen guilty in case over misuse of EU funds

Israeli military orders mass evacuation of Gaza's southern city of Rafah

Trump admin to award women student leaders from Bangladesh protests

Syrian Prez Ahmed al-Sharaa forms transitional govt with diverse cabinet

Donald Trump eyeing a third term as US President: Is it really possible?

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaKremlinUnited States

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story