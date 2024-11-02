Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US is sending USD 425 million in military assistance to Ukraine

In addition, Ukraine is facing new uncertainty as waves of North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have arrived near Ukraine's border

US flag, US, united states
The Pentagon announced Friday it was sending an additional $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine. Photo: pexels
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 6:40 AM IST
The Pentagon announced Friday it was sending an additional $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine as Kyiv prepares to face Russian forces augmented by more than 10,000 North Korean troops.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had said more aid was coming, and soon, during his visit to Kyiv last week. This aid package includes weapons that will be pulled from existing US stockpiles, including air defence interceptors for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and 155 mm artillery, and armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

Ukraine's eastern cities continue to face an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, including one on Kharkiv by a 500-kg (1,100-pound) glide bomb. The attack Thursday hit an apartment complex, killing three and injuring scores.

In addition, Ukraine is facing new uncertainty as waves of North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have arrived near Ukraine's border and are preparing to join the fight against Ukrainian troops in coming days.

Russia has increasingly used powerful glide bombs to pummel Ukrainian positions along the 1,000-km (600-mile) line of contact and strike cities dozens of kilometers (miles) from the front line. Kharkiv, a city of 1.1 million, is about 30 km (less than 20 miles) from the border.

The aid package announced Friday by the Pentagon brings the total amount of military assistance the US has provided Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022 to $60.4 billion.

Topics :United StatesUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

