US lifts maritime blockade on ships bound for Iranian ports: CentCom

The United States military has ended its blockade of maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to a statement by US Central Command (CentCom).

In a post on X on Thursday, CentCom said the restrictions on shipping movements to and from Iranian ports and coastal waters had been lifted.

The command added that US naval vessels would continue to remain in the broader region despite the decision to end the blockade.

"The US military has lifted its blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas," CentCom said in its post.