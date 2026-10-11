US military disables cargo ship attempting to breach Iran blockade

The US military said on Saturday it had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship's crew ignored warnings and attempted ‌to run a naval blockade ​against Iran.

"A U.S. ​military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V ​Ocean Molica (also known as the "Arika Sun") with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship's propulsion without harming the crew," the US Central Command posted on ​X.

CENTCOM said the cargo vessel had attempted ‌to transit regional waters after leaving an Iranian port.

Reuters ​was not immediately able to reach the bulk carrier's operator for comment.

CENTCOM warned mariners in the Gulf of Oman ‌and the approaches to ​the Strait of ‌Hormuz to heed blockade warnings, monitor notice-to-mariners broadcasts and ‌contact US naval forces.