Home / World News / Riyadh airport evacuated after reported fresh attack, say officials

Riyadh airport evacuated after reported fresh attack, say officials

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times this week, with three Saudi civilians including a pilot killed on Thursday

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh
Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh (Reuters)
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 8:07 PM IST
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Two regional officials say the airport in the Saudi capital has been attacked again.

One official said the Riyadh airport has been evacuated, and the other said air traffic has stopped. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to the media.

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times this week, with three Saudi civilians including a pilot killed on Thursday.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have claimed responsibility for those attacks. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.

The airport issued a terse alert telling passengers to check with airlines to confirm flights before going there.

Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with a Saudi-led coalition providing air support for government forces in an attempt to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Saudi ArabiaRiyadhWest Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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