Riyadh airport evacuated after reported fresh attack, say officials

Two regional officials say the airport in the Saudi capital has been attacked again.

One official said the Riyadh airport has been evacuated, and the other said air traffic has stopped. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak to the media.

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times this week, with three Saudi civilians including a pilot killed on Thursday.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have claimed responsibility for those attacks. There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday.

The airport issued a terse alert telling passengers to check with airlines to confirm flights before going there.