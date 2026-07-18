US military says 2 troops dead, 1 missing after Iran attack on Jordan base
These are the first US deaths due to Iranian fire since the opening days of the war
These are the first US deaths due to Iranian fire since the opening days of the war
The US military says two troops are dead and one is missing after Iranian attacks on a base in Jordan. They are the first US deaths due to direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.
A statement says they were killed Friday as the US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. These are the first US deaths due to Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.
It says four other service members who were were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals were later discharged.
The dead were not identified.
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 11:12 PM IST