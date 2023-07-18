US national detained in North Korea after accidentally crossing border

A soldier from the United States is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the border from South Korea, according to a US official familiar with the situation as reported by NBC News on Tuesday.

The incident is considered "fluid," and US officials are currently gathering information while tensions rise over North Korea's nuclear programme.

The American-led UN Command confirmed that an unauthorised US national, who was on an orientation tour, had crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). In a tweet, they stated that they believe the individual is currently in North Korean custody and are working with their counterparts to resolve the situation.

A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY — United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023



The exact details of the incident remain unknown as well as the identity of the national who crossed the border.

The unnamed person was part of a tour in the joint security area (JSA), located within the demilitarised zone between the two countries. These tours, organised by private companies, have been taking place since the 1960s. The United Nations also conducts its own tours for its staff.

The JSA holds significant historical importance, being situated just 30 miles north of Seoul, the capital of South Korea. It was at this location where the armistice to end the Korean War was signed in 1953.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate as the USS Kentucky, a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived at the Busan naval base in South Korea. US Forces Korea emphasised that this port visit demonstrates the United States' unwavering commitment to the Republic of Korea and its extended deterrence guarantee.

US President Joe Biden and S Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol established the Nuclear Consultative Group to share information on nuclear & strategic weapons operation plans and discuss joint operations.