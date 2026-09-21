Home / World News / US proposes AI incident alert system in talks with China: Bessent

US proposes AI incident alert system in talks with China: Bessent

Trump has resisted calls to slow down AI development, saying that would help China catch up to US companies

Scott Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent | Image Credit: Bloomberg
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 7:57 AM IST
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday the US has proposed a new "notification mechanism" for artificial intelligence incidents that could affect national security, part of weekend discussions ahead of talks at the White House this week between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

"We want a shared vision of common goals and common threats," Bessent told reporters after talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York.

"We think that just like any cross-border activity, that moving from opaque to more transparency between the No. 1 and the No. 2 AI powers in the world is very important." Trump has resisted calls to slow down AI development, saying that would help China catch up to US companies.

Standing together in the soaring lobby of the JPMorgan Chase headquarters late Sunday, Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the groundwork had been laid for talks between Xi and Trump set to take place on Thursday.

They said the two sides had agreed to operationalise a new "Board of Trade" that the two leaders had discussed when they met in Beijing in May.

"Today those notions have become reality," Greer said.

Greer said the countries were still discussing what "nonsensitive" items could be considered for lower tariffs, but that the list could potentially include consumer and agricultural goods, energy products and medical devices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceUS Chinaartificial intelligence and roboticsAI ModelsUS governmentChinese government

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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