Home / World News / US Revenue Service body seeks more than $1 bn from collapsed SVB for taxes

US Revenue Service body seeks more than $1 bn from collapsed SVB for taxes

The complaint comes on the heels of a similar one from New York City, which is trying to collect more than $2.1 million in back taxes it claims Silicon Valley Bank owes

The bank’s collapse almost a year ago represented the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade and marked the start to a crisis in the sector | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon



The US Internal Revenue Service is seeking to recover about $1.4 billion in taxes it claims are owed by Silicon Valley Bank, the regional lender that failed last year. 
 
The federal tax agency claims the California-based lender owes both corporate income and employment taxes spanning a four-year period ending in 2023, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington federal court. The complaint was brought against the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which is the receiver of the collapsed bank. 

The complaint comes on the heels of a similar one from New York City, which is trying to collect more than $2.1 million in back taxes it claims Silicon Valley Bank owes. The bank’s collapse almost a year ago represented the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade and marked the start to a crisis in the sector. In January, the parent company of SVB entered a deal with major creditors as the bankruptcy case moved toward a resolution. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The IRS noted in its court filing that the amount sought represents an estimate “because pending examinations of the tax returns were underway.” The agency determined that some of the employment taxes had been paid, according to the filing, which didn’t specify how much.

Also Read

US, Indian CEOs provide updates on advancing bilateral commercial ties

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster was a result of drawn-out tensions

Palestinian deaths soar past 2,300, makes it deadliest of 5 wars for Gaza

Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to soldiers of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

Tech companies plan to sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery

Austin discharged from hospital, ends second stay since cancer treatment

Indonesia goes to polls as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato is 'un-American': Biden

US Senate passes $95.3 bn aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US governmentSilicon Valley CEOsSilicon Valley warsSilicon Valley

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story