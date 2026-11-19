US officials and cybersecurity experts have raised concerns that a growing rush to fix software flaws detected by artificial intelligence (AI) could be contributing to a series of recent technology outages, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Over the past week, several major organisations, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US National Security Agency (NSA), have reported disruptions to their computer systems and online services.

Microsoft outage disrupts services across countries

Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, faced a major disruption last Friday. The outage affected thousands of users in the US before spreading into Asia-Pacific business hours as the company struggled to resolve server-related problems.

The disruption also affected government agencies in Australia, Japan and the US, along with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. It marked the second major disruption to Microsoft's 365 services this year. The outage lasted for more than 24 hours, leaving users unable to send emails, access calendars, or conduct online meetings through Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Exchange Online. Businesses, government agencies, airlines and financial institutions were among those affected. Downdetector received more than 7.4 million reports during the incident, with reports reaching nearly 20,000 per minute at the peak. ALSO READ: Trump says Huang came up briefly in talks with Xi, calls his exit 'tragedy' Microsoft attributed the disruption to server problems and said it found no evidence of malicious activity.

AI-driven software fixes could be behind outages Amid speculation about possible cyberterrorism, Mark Warner, vice chair of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said the disruptions were more likely linked to organisations rushing to fix software vulnerabilities. The news report quoted him as saying that these incidents were not due to a cyber attack, foreign interference or some co-ordinated effort. “What appears to be happening instead is a consequence of how quickly artificial intelligence is changing the cybersecurity landscape," he said. AI tools have changed the way security experts identify software weaknesses. They can scan huge amounts of computer code in a short time and detect bugs and possible fixes much faster than humans.

This has triggered a race among organisations to identify and fix vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them, the news report said. Warner said the growing capabilities of AI were putting intense pressure on companies and government agencies to fix security flaws immediately, sometimes applying several updates at the same time. ALSO READ: Intel cuts more jobs amid CEO Lip-Bu Tan's push to restructure business This has placed considerable pressure on computer systems that were not designed to handle such rapid changes, he added. NSA also reports disruption to internal systems The US National Security Agency (NSA) also appears to have been affected by the recent disruptions. The signals intelligence agency reportedly faced problems with a classified internal communications network on Wednesday, according to the Financial Times.

The news report quoted Anne Neuberger, a former deputy national security adviser and former NSA director, as saying that even agencies responsible for national security were not protected from such problems. “No one is immune as organisations rush to secure systems one step ahead of attackers,” she said. “In some cases, applying multiple patches will lead to outages. I suspect that is what occurred here.” The NSA said it had experienced “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance". More technology disruptions reported in the US The recent incidents have affected several sectors and exposed the dependence of businesses and public institutions on digital systems. Last week, email services at businesses and institutions in more than 70 countries were disrupted as Microsoft 365 experienced an outage lasting nearly 24 hours.