Intel has reportedly cut more jobs in November as the US chipmaker, under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, looks to reduce costs, simplify its operations and get its struggling business back on track.

According to a report by Business Insider, the latest layoffs affected employees in Intel's global information technology (IT) workforce, adding to thousands of jobs eliminated over the past two years. The company has not disclosed the number of employees affected or specified which teams were targeted. However, social media posts shared by employees this week suggest the latest cuts are already under way.

"As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continually assess our workforce to ensure priorities and resources are appropriately aligned," Business Insider quoted an Intel spokesperson as saying.

Intel's workforce shrinks

ALSO READ: Trump says Huang came up briefly in talks with Xi, calls his exit 'tragedy' The latest workforce reduction follows a significant decline in Intel's employee numbers over the past two years.

Intel had 81,100 employees at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025, according to its filings. This represents a reduction of 4,000 employees in the first nine months of the year.

The company also cut jobs in its data centre and AI-related divisions in July 2026. Earlier, in July 2025, Intel announced plans to eliminate approximately 24,000 positions as part of its restructuring strategy. More than 5,000 US job cuts were subsequently reflected in workforce filings, with Oregon and California accounting for significant reductions.

Why is Intel cutting jobs?

CEO Tan aims to simplify the tech giant's organisational structure by cutting costs, controlling operational expenses and redirecting investments towards priority business areas.

Since taking charge last year, Tan has continued to push for a leaner organisation. His strategy centres on reducing management layers, cutting expenses and moving resources away from projects that are no longer considered a priority.

The workforce cuts also come at a time when Intel's stock has experienced considerable volatility this year.