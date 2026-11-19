By Naureen S. Malik

New York’s power-grid operator is projecting a statewide shortfall of electricity for the first time, starting as early as 2033, as data centers drive up demand and the aging generation fleet faces increasing risk of failures.

Available resources may fall short of demand and required reserves by about 225 megawatts in 2033, with the gap expected to increase to more than 1,850 megawatts three years later, the New York Independent System Operator said in an assessment released Wednesday. The looming supply crunch is even more critical in New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley, which may see shortages as soon as 2032.

The region’s aging grid is becoming increasingly vulnerable to equipment failures and permanent shutdowns. By 2036 more than 70% of the state’s 4,600 megawatts of fossil-fuel plants will be more than 70 years old, and more than half of that may become unavailable. Meanwhile, large-load customers led by data centers and manufacturing facilities are projected to boost power demand by 2,700 megawatts. Power grids across the US are dealing with surging electricity demand that’s taxing the systems and putting pressure on utilities and developers to add generation. But building power plants is a slow process, and states including New York are struggling to jumpstart the buildout to serve new customers after demand growth languished for years.