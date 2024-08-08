US urges Bangladesh's interim govt to 'respect democratic principles'

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a press briefing on Wednesday, emphasised the importance of the interim government in Bangladesh making decisions that uphold democratic principles. He expressed hope that the interim government, led by Mohammed Yunus, will contribute to long-term peace and political stability in the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "... I have already spoken to the interim government in Bangladesh and what steps we want to see it carry out as it moves forward," Matthew Miller said. When asked about his expectations from the new government, Miller said, "To make stability, to build the institution, and to arrange a free, fair, inclusive election...As the interim government makes decisions moving forward, we want to see them do so in a way that respects democratic principles."

When asked if Sheikh Hasina's visa status would remain unchanged, Miller stated that visa records are confidential under US law and did not provide further details.

The oath-taking ceremony of the interim government in Bangladesh will take place on Thursday evening, according to Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. He also mentioned that the interim government might initially consist of around 15 members.

"We are making every effort to hold the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). There was a proposal to hold it in the afternoon. However, that would result in a very tight schedule because Dr Yunus is expected to arrive in the country around 2:10 pm. It would be difficult to arrange the ceremony after that. Therefore, we may hold it around 8 pm. The arrangement will accommodate a total of 400 people," Zaman said at a press briefing at the Army Headquarters on Wednesday.



Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh PM President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported.