Home / World News / US wants to require drug testing for foreign aviation-repair stations

US wants to require drug testing for foreign aviation-repair stations

The proposed rule would impact approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries, ensure "employees are held to the same high level of safety standards regardless of where they are physically located"

Photo: pexels
Reuters Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it wants to require aviation-repair stations in foreign countries to conduct drug and alcohol testing for employees performing safety-sensitive maintenance functions for US airlines.
 
The FAA said few countries require testing of aviation or maintenance personnel.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The proposed rule would impact approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries and ensure "employees are held to the same high level of safety standards regardless of where they are physically located."
 
The FAA has been considering the issue for decades and Congress previously directed the agency to set the requirements.
 
Aviation unions have called for testing for maintenance functions that are outsourced to repair stations outside the United States.
 
The FAA said some argue US-based maintenance facilities "are operating at an economic disadvantage as maintenance facilities abroad are not required to subject employees to drug and alcohol testing and, therefore, are essentially circumventing the associated costs to maintain a testing program."
 
A major airline group did not immediately comment.
 
Airlines have said previously that privacy and employment laws in foreign countries could conflict with US drug and alcohol testing requirements. The FAA said airlines could seek a waiver of the requirements for specific foreign repair stations if they cannot comply for domestic reasons.
 
The FAA said the rule would boost safety by deterring substance abuse by safety-sensitive aviation employees and is estimated to cost carriers $102.3 million over five years.

It will be open for public comment until early February.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

Also Read

US FAA clears Boeing to flight certification tests for 737 MAX 10

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Elon Musk's Starship launch halted after FAA cites 63 regulatory fixes

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

United Airlines gets a handle on cancelled flights: CEO Scott Kirby

Oil drops 2% as markets mull OPEC+ cuts' efficacy, macroeconomic slowdowns

Four Russians charged with war crimes for torturing American in Ukraine

UK's latest Family Visa crackdown to impact many Indian family plans

COP28 secures $83 bn in climate pledges; India skips energy, health pledges

Big bank CEOs warn that new regulations may severely impact economy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United StatesUS FAAdrug testingAviation sector

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story