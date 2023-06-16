Home / World News / Virgin Galactic Holdings to roll out commercial service from June 27

The flight, called Galactic 01, will include researchers from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy, the company said

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Richard Branson’s space-tourism venture, surged after announcing that its first commercial passenger mission will take off as soon as June 27. 
 
The flight, called Galactic 01, will include researchers from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy, the company said. It will mark the beginning of commercial operations for Virgin Galactic after numerous delays, and pave the way for the hundreds of space tourists who previously bought six-figure tickets to fly on the firm’s ships.

Virgin Galactic shares jumped 
40 per cent to $5.69 in early New York trading. If the gain holds in the regular session, it would be the biggest rise in two years.

Topics :space tourism industry

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

