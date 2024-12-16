Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Wanted to keep fighting', says Syria's Assad in 1st statement after ouster

Assad said that after the Russian base came under attack by drones, the Russians decided to move him

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad
The comments are the first by Assad since he was overthrown by insurgent groups. | File Image: Shutterstock
AP Damascus
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad says he had no plans to leave the country after the fall of Damascus a week ago but the Russian military evacuated him after their base in western Syria came under attack. 
The comments are the first by Assad since he was overthrown by insurgent groups. 
Assad said in a statement on his Facebook page that he left Damascus on the morning of Dec 8, hours after insurgents stormed the capital. He said he left in coordination with Russian allies to the Russian base in the coastal province of Latakia, where he planned to keep fighting. 
Assad said that after the Russian base came under attack by drones, the Russians decided to move him on the night of Dec 8 to Russia. “I did not leave the country as part of a plan as it was reported earlier,” Assad said. 
“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge nor was such proposal made by any individual or party,” Assad said in the English text of his statement. “The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”
Syria crisisBashar al-AssadRussia

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

