Warner Bros' misses revenue targets on soft ad sales, weak box-office

Warner Bros Discovery missed second-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday, hurt by lackluster box-office ​performance and soft advertising sales due to the absence of National Basketball Association (NBA) games.

Studio revenue slumped 39 per cent, with releases including Mortal Kombat ??II and Supergirl failing to replicate the blockbuster success of last year’s top grosser A Minecraft Movie and Sinners.

Warner’s film slate is weighted toward the second half of the year, with major releases such as Digger and Dune: Part Three expected to boost box-office ​performance.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority ​cleared Warner’s $110 billion merger with Paramount on Thursday saying it was unlikely to harm ​competition in the country.