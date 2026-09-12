Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called upon member nations to stand on the right side of history, and to play a pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability, Xinhua reported.

The war in West Asia has caused serious losses to people across the region and does not serve the common interests of the international community, Chinese state media quoted President Xi as saying.

He further said China would work with Brics members to help achieve peace and tranquillity in West Asia and the Gulf region.

The Chinese president also said Brics countries should steer the international order towards greater justice and equity and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

“The Brics cooperation mechanism has become the world's most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. India is hosting the Brics summit from September 12 to 13 in New Delhi, with leaders from the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries attending the meeting, along with representatives of international organisations. In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Brics as an increasingly important global grouping and called for a “new and ambitious agenda” for the next 20 years. He said this would help the bloc respond more effectively to pressing challenges facing the world.

The summit comes at a time of heightened global economic uncertainty, with the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz adding to concerns over trade, energy and supply chains. US President Donald Trump’s trade and tariff policies have also added to the challenges facing the global economy. As Brics chair, India has placed the Global South at the centre of its agenda, with a focus on practical measures to strengthen food, energy and supply chain security. The aim is to help developing economies cushion the impact of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. On Friday, PM Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterated India’s position that disputes should be resolved through dialogue. He also stressed the importance of preserving regional peace, freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety of seafarers. PM Modi also held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.