What the hell have you done other than collect check: Vance slams Harris

Slamming US Vice President for questioning his loyalty to the country, Republican Vice presidential nominee JD Vance said he had served in the United States Marine Corps but "what the hell Kamala Harris has done other than collect a check?" In his address at the rally in Michigan's Grand Rapids on Saturday (local time), Vance said, "There's some bad news actually, Vice President Kamala Harris, she doesn't like me." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Kamala Harris said something to the effect that ... I have no loyalty to this country. Well, I don't know, Kamala, I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and build a business. What the hell have you done other than collect a check?" Vance said.

Vance's remarks came after Kamala Harris earlier this week criticised him for saying he would not have certified the election results of 2020. Harris even compared Vance to former US Vice President Mike Pence, saying that Vance "would have carried out Trump's plan to overturn the 2020 election."

In a video released on Wednesday, Harris said, "Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: JD Vance. Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda." She further said, "Make no mistake: JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country," ABC News reported.

It was Vance's first rally with former US President Donald Trump after being selected as his running mate and also Trump's first rally after surviving an assassination in Pennsylvania last Saturday.



Vance rejected the media's assessment that Trump and the Republican agenda are "radical" and "dangerous." He was accorded a warm welcome in Michigan, CNN reported.

JD Vance's family did not attend the rally in Michigan. He said that his wife, Usha, was taking his kids, ages 7, 4 and 2, "out on the town" in Grand Rapids.

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Michigan, days after accepting the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention. Trump was wearing a smaller, beige-coloured bandage on his ear at rally in Michigan.

Many Trump supporters who came to attend the rally were wearing shirts featuring the image of the former US President holding his fist in the air and telling his voters to "fight" as Secret Service agents were escorting him off the stage after the shooting incident in Pennsylvania.

Many of the merchandise tables outside the venue in Michigan's Grand Rapids were selling shirts to attendees as they waited in queues to enter the indoor arena.

Last week, Trump was on stage at a campaign rally when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured in the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service agents.