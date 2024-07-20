3 killed in plane crash near Ohio airport; federal authorities start probe

A plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday that the twin-engine Beechcraft 60 went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Ohio at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Trumbull County, which was notified shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, said the crash just north of the airport killed the pilot and two passengers. The families of the victims have been notified and names are to be released later, an official said.