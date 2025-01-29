Under Trump 2.0, White House opens briefing room to new media creators

The White House briefing room has been transformed under President Donald Trump's administration, welcoming new media personnel such as podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators. This change was highlighted during White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's first daily media briefing on Tuesday.

Leavitt, who is the youngest person to hold the role, explained that many young Americans have shifted away from traditional media to consume news through platforms like podcasts, blogs, and social media.

Trump 2.0: The 'New Media seat'

Leavitt emphasised that the move was crucial for the administration to effectively communicate President Trump's message and adapt to the evolving media environment of 2025. She introduced a new "New Media Seat" at the front of the briefing room, which was typically reserved for White House press staff.

Additionally, Leavitt encouraged independent journalists, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for White House press credentials through a new platform on whitehouse.gov/newmedia.

Leavitt began her briefing by giving the first question to a reporter from the conservative outlet Breitbart, sitting in one of the newly designated seats, before moving on to the Associated Press reporter, who typically starts the briefing.

The press secretary also announced the reinstatement of 440 press passes that had been revoked under the previous administration. Throughout her first briefing, she fielded questions from new media outlets, some of which are among the most viewed news websites but had not previously been represented in the briefing room.

Trump and podcasts

During campaigning last year, Trump appeared on podcasts, such as Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience' to reach out to the youth, which played a significant role in his re-election. Trump's choice to join The Joe Rogan Experience marked a significant step in his media strategy. With over 14 million Spotify followers and 17 million YouTube subscribers, Rogan's podcast is a powerful platform. According to a YouGov poll, 81 per cent of Rogan's audience is male, and 56 per cent are under 35, a demographic that typically supports Trump but often shows low voter turnout. By engaging with Rogan's extensive audience, Trump aimed to galvanise this crucial group right before the elections.

The First Amendment and New Media

Leavitt reiterated the administration's commitment to upholding the First Amendment and stated, "It's a fact that Americans, especially young people, are consuming news from a variety of platforms. As the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening this room to new media voices to ensure the president's message reaches as many Americans as possible."

She also pledged that established outlets like Axios and Breitbart would have a permanent seat in the briefing room, and encouraged anyone producing legitimate news content, from TikTok creators to bloggers, to apply for press credentials.

This shift reflects the growing role of digital media in shaping how Americans access news and signals a new era in White House media relations.

(With agency inputs)