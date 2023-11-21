Who is Miss Nicaragua? Let's look at her journey of Miss Universe 2023

The moment we had been waiting for finally dawned upon us. The winner of Miss Universe 2023 has been declared, and it's Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios.

The model who had been the front runner in the entire contest and was promoted as the winner by numerous sites that keep a glance at and analyze beauty pageants was effective at beating Miss Thailand and Miss Australia in the last round.

Miss Nicaragua 2023: Glimpse For the finale of Miss Universe 2023, Sheynin was seen wearing a staggering embellished body-hugging outfit. The sweetheart neck area looked gorgeous on her and the sheer component of the outfit made it look really radiant and the waist line cut-out looked perfect on her making a superb silhouette.

From her hair to her make-up, everything looked totally splendid and her effortlessness and appeal were add-on accessories. Sheynis was likewise crowned as Miss Nicaragua 2023 and has a strong social media presence. All her social media posts are loaded with remarks from her fans, wishing her affection and luck for MU 2023.

All about Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios As per Miss Universe, Palacios is a 23-year-old from Managua, Nicaragua, a mental health activist and audiovisual producer. “She typically likes to be behind the camera, yet she’s come out of the wings since because she believes in finding solutions for as many of the world's problems as she can,” Miss Universe shared on its Instagram page.

The organisation stated in the Instagram post, “"As a problem-solving kind of person, she put herself through the communications program at her university by working in her mom's snack business. When the business faltered in an economic crisis, her mother migrated north to find a better job, and she became the economic and emotional support for her grandmother and young brother”.

The post further added, "Her goal in life is to work in the service of humanity, by running a newsroom and producing content and commercials for international brands. In her spare time, she rescues cats and dogs, and loves a good mental game and puzzle".

As Miss Universe 2023, Palacios' objective will be mental health, which comes from her own encounters with anxiety. Coming from a nation where this issue is rarely noticed, she began an open drive called 'Understand Your Mind,' in which she interviews an expert on emotional care in her television segments. She has likewise produced occasions and other audiovisual projects on this theme.

Miss Universe 2023: The winning reply Palacios stole the show when she confidently responded to the question of which woman's shoes she would want to spend a year in by saying Mary Wollstonecraft, the 18th-century English writer and philosopher. Wollstonecraft was an advocate of women’s rights and is viewed as one of the forerunners of women's rights.

Palacios said she wants to work to close the compensation gap between the genders so ladies can work in any space.