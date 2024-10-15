Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / WHO secures $1 billion for 2025-28, with $700 million in new funding

WHO secures $1 billion for 2025-28, with $700 million in new funding

Germany pledged nearly $400 million over four years, with $260 million in new voluntary funding

WHO, World Health Organization
WHO, World Health Organization(Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The World Health Organization (WHO) has secured $1 billion in pledges for its next budget, spanning 2025-28. Nearly $700 million of this was made in terms of new funding commitments from various European countries, foundations, and organisations. Meanwhile, $300 million was made up from reaffirmed funding commitments.

The funding was announced during the WHO Investment Round Signature Event, held at the World Health Summit in Berlin, co-hosted by Germany, France, and Norway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This event marked a crucial moment in the global health strategy outlined by WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work 2025-2028, approved by the Organisation’s 194 Member States earlier this year at the World Health Assembly.

Key contributors to the WHO

Key contributors to WHO’s funding included Germany, committing nearly $400 million over four years, with $260 million in new voluntary funding.

In his address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said, “The WHO’s work benefits us all. What it needs for this work is sustainable financing that gives it the certainty to plan and the flexibility to react.”
 
Other notable contributions came from health foundations and key global health organisations. Wellcome, a UK-based charitable foundation, pledged US$ 50 million, while the Institute for Philanthropy, Resolve to Save Lives, and the World Diabetes Foundation committed US$ 10 million each. The WHO Foundation also made a significant pledge of US$ 50 million, drawing on support from the private sector, including pharmaceutical companies Boehringer Ingelheim and Novo Nordisk.

Additionally, 16 African governments have already committed funding to the organisation’s investment round. France, Spain, the UK, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are expected to pledge or continue their contributions to WHO in the coming months.

More From This Section

China may raise $850 bn in new debt over 3 years to spur growth: Report

Taiwan details record surge in Chinese fighter planes involved in war games

Italy to test Starlink satellites to enhance internet access, says official

N Korea blows up parts of inter roads as tensions with S Korea rise

UK pay grows slowest in two years as BoE considers when to cut rates again


WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to the donors and emphasised the need for sustainable financing. He highlighted that the upcoming G20 Summit, chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, will provide another platform to raise additional resources to support WHO’s global health equity mission.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nadda elected as Chairperson of 77th Session of WHO Regional Committee

WHO approves Abbott's Mpox test for emergency use in outbreak zones

Kerala reports second Mpox case, third in India; strain being analysed

Govt issues new advisory to states, UTs after first Mpox Clade 1b case

Unsafe food causes 600 mn illnesses, 420K deaths annually: WHO chief

Topics :World Health OrganisationWorld Health OrganizationfundingshealthcareBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story