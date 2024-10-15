WHO secures $1 billion for 2025-28, with $700 million in new funding

The World Health Organization (WHO) has secured $1 billion in pledges for its next budget, spanning 2025-28. Nearly $700 million of this was made in terms of new funding commitments from various European countries, foundations, and organisations. Meanwhile, $300 million was made up from reaffirmed funding commitments.

This event marked a crucial moment in the global health strategy outlined by WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work 2025-2028, approved by the Organisation’s 194 Member States earlier this year at the World Health Assembly.

Key contributors to the WHO

Key contributors to WHO’s funding included Germany, committing nearly $400 million over four years, with $260 million in new voluntary funding.

In his address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said, “The WHO’s work benefits us all. What it needs for this work is sustainable financing that gives it the certainty to plan and the flexibility to react.”



Other notable contributions came from health foundations and key global health organisations. Wellcome, a UK-based charitable foundation, pledged US$ 50 million, while the Institute for Philanthropy, Resolve to Save Lives, and the World Diabetes Foundation committed US$ 10 million each. The WHO Foundation also made a significant pledge of US$ 50 million, drawing on support from the private sector, including pharmaceutical companies Boehringer Ingelheim and Novo Nordisk.

Additionally, 16 African governments have already committed funding to the organisation’s investment round. France, Spain, the UK, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are expected to pledge or continue their contributions to WHO in the coming months.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to the donors and emphasised the need for sustainable financing. He highlighted that the upcoming G20 Summit, chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, will provide another platform to raise additional resources to support WHO’s global health equity mission.