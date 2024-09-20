Unsafe food causes 600 mn illnesses, 420K deaths annually: WHO chief

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He revealed that 70 per cent of fatalities from unsafe food occur among children under five

Ghebreyesus stressed that collaboration is essential to ensure safe and accessible food for all. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday highlighted the critical role of food regulators in combating unsafe food, which causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 4,20,000 deaths annually.

In a video message to the second Global Food Regulators Summit in Delhi, Ghebreyesus said, "Our food systems are facing increasing challenges due to climate change, population growth, new technologies, globalisation and industrialisation."

"The food regulator community has a critical role to play in addressing these global challenges," the WHO Chief said, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts as over 3 million people cannot afford a nutritious diet.

Ghebreyesus stressed that collaboration is essential to ensure safe and accessible food for all, as food systems cross borders and continents.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Health Secretary and FSSAI Chairperson Apurva Chandra, Codex Chairperson Steve Wearne and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao attended the event.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

