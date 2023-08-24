Home / World News / Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen Brics as an organisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 15th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit on Thursday, said that India welcomed the expansion of the grouping of world economies. 

PM Modi's words of affirmation came after President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announced the induction of six new member states- Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

"India has always supported the expansion of Brics. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen Brics as an organisation...I am glad that in this three-day meeting, many positive results have come out. India has always supported the expansion of members of Brics," PM Modi said.

He added, "Expansion and modernisation of Brics indicates that institutions of the world must get accustomed to changing times."
 

Six new countries to join Brics

On Thursday, leaders of the Brics group of developing nations invited six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, to join in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South".

South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the expansion, saying, "This summit reaffirmed the importance of Brics, people-to-people exchanges, enhancing friendship and cooperation...We adopted the Johannesburg two declarations reflecting key Brics messages on global economic, financial and political matters. It demonstrates the shared values and common interests that underlie our mutually beneficial cooperation as the five Brics countries."

Also Read: 15th BRICS Summit 2023: History, significance, top agendas, and more

Brics members have reached a consensus on the first phase of the group's expansion, which will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The 2023 Brics Summit is happening at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where PM Modi is in attendance.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining Brics, South African officials said, adding that only 22 nations have formally asked to be admitted.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

