Says he welcomes American AI technology in China

BloombergReuters Hong Kong
Willing to engage in tech co-op with US, Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the world on technology innovation and global challenges including pandemic prevention during a meeting with Bill Gates.
 
“You are the first American friend I’ve met in Beijing this year,” Xi told the Microsoft co-founder on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. 
 
“I’ve always said that the foundation of China-US ties lies among the people,” Xi added. “We always pin our hopes on American people and hope the two peoples can continue to be friendly.” 
 
Chinese President also discussed the global rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and said he welcomed US firms including Microsoft bringing their AI tech to China, sources said. Xi also discussed Microsoft’s business development in China during their meeting in Beijing, one of the sources said. 
 
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Foreign Secretary Qin Gang attended the meeting.
 
Xi’s sit down with Gates raises expectations for the Chinese leader to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is set to visit Beijing on a two-day trip from Sunday. That rescheduled visit aims to reset ties between the world’s largest economies, after a spat over an alleged Chinese spy balloon derailed high-level exchanges.
 
Earlier, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Beijing city government agreed to donate $50 million each to fight infectious 
diseases such as malaria. The money will go to the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute. Gates congratulated China for eliminating malaria within its borders. He also praised Chinese scientists for working to fight the disease around the world, according to the Gates Foundation.
 
Gates also met Beijing Mayor Yin Yong on Thursday, according to the Beijing Daily. Yin credited the institute with achieving “breakthroughs” in recent years and vowed continued support.

Topics :Xi JinpingBill Gates

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

