With SpaceX Starship, Japan's ispace provides ride-share to the moon

Japanese moon transport company ispace said ​on Wednesday it would start a new, lower-cost lunar cargo business using the Starship heavy rocket and moon ??lander developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Tokyo-based ispace has bought 500 kilogrammes of capacity for $50 million on a Starship that would land on the moon as soon as 2030, and will build a lunar surface vehicle that can host payloads from clients worldwide sharing their ride on Starship to the moon, it said.

The new “lunar access integrator” service provides moon-bound “buses” ​and can complement ispace’s ongoing development of dedicated lunar landers, or “taxis”, to the moon’s surface, said ispace Executive Vice President Hideari Kamiya.