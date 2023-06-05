Home / World News / World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

Established by the United Nations in 1972, World Environment Day serves as a global platform to engage people and governments in environmental initiatives that promote sustainable development

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

World Environment Day, observed on June 5, is a global initiative that aims to raise awareness and encourage action to protect and preserve the environment. It was established by the United Nations in 1972, marking the opening of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment and held annually since 1973.

It is an annual event led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) that serves as a platform to raise awareness and engage people and governments in environmental initiatives that promote sustainable development and make eco-friendly choices. It aims to address pressing environmental challenges such as deforestation, pollution, climate change, and loss of biodiversity. It also advocates for empowering individuals and communities to become active participants in safeguarding the environment and creating a resilient planet for future generations.

Cote d'Ivoire is hosting World Environment Day 2023 this year, with support from the Netherlands.

The theme for 2023: Solutions to plastic pollution

Each World Environment Day is centred around a specific theme, serving as a focal point for activities and discussions on this day and throughout the year. According to UNEP, the theme for 2023 is "Solutions to plastic pollution." It highlights the urgent need for action to beat plastic pollution and serves as a reminder that people's actions regarding plastic pollution are important.
Global participation:

World Environment Day emphasises that environmental conservation is everyone's responsibility. Small actions taken by individuals can collectively make a significant impact. UNEP has urged people to shun plastic as much as possible and transition to a circular economy. It has also called upon people to participate in the online campaign #BeatPlasticPollution to share their initiatives and solutions to fight plastic pollution.

"It is time to accelerate this action and transition to a circular economy. It is time to #BeatPlasticPollution. This can be achieved by accelerating three key shifts – reuse, recycle, and reorient and diversify – and actions to deal with the legacy of plastic pollution," says UNEP.

According to UNEP, these initiatives raise awareness and foster a sense of responsibility and collective action towards environmental preservation. 

