Moody's calls for reforms as only solution for public sector banks woes

Rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday said that the Centre’s plan to infuse extra capital in public sector banks in fiscal 2018-19 will suffice only to meet capital adequacy and improve provisions for in loss-making banks. However, stress will persist.

Although the government support will help public sector banks build up capital and provisioning buffers against losses, these improvements could only prove to be temporary in the absence of any broader reform to fundamentally strengthen their weak underwriting practices.

Without reforms, the government will continue to have to inject capital into the banks when they face stress, which will strain its own finances and hinder its efforts for fiscal consolidation, Moody’s said.

Alka Anbarasu, Moody’s Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer, in a statement said the large-scale recapitalisation plan was meant to improve capital buffers and loan-loss reserves, and also support sufficiently strong loan growth. But it will now be just enough to shore up capital ratios above regulatory requirements because the banks’ capital shortfalls have grown larger than the Centre’s initial projection.





ALSO READ: PSBs to be recapitalised in Q4 FY19, exercise linked to progress on reforms

The capital injection will only enable them to achieve (CET1) ratio of at least 8 per cent by March 2019, satisfying the 2.5 per cent conservation buffer above the minimum 5.5 per cent under Basel-III norms, in India. This will give banks a capitalisation profile comparable to those of their similarly rated peers globally.



ALSO READ: India's CAD to widen to 2.5% of GDP in FY19 on higher oil prices: Moody's

However, to maintain capital buffers at regulatory levels, the banks will have to keep loan growth modest at 5-6 per cent. And this means, the government has little choice but to increase capital support if it seeks faster loan growth to support economic expansion, she added.





ALSO READ: Govt asks RBI to water down PCA scheme, feels norms have put burden on PSBs

The government currently plans to provide Rs650 billion of new capital for public sector banks in FY19, after infusing Rs 900 billion in 2017-18. Of the Rs 650 billion, the government allocated Rs 113 billion to five banks in July.





ALSO READ: PSBs recover Rs 222 billion from NPA accounts via one-time settlement

Moody’s said it feels the public sector banks’ external capital needs will not grow further after FY19, as their profitability will gradually improve and credit costs moderate out. This is in tandem with progress in the ongoing balance-sheet clean-ups.

The capital injection will enable the banks to strengthen their provision coverage. But, it may still not be sufficient if they take large write-downs on the (NPLs) they sell as part of new resolution proceedings. An increase in provisions could raise their capital needs significantly, it added.