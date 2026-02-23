Monday, February 23, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 'Too early to comment': FM Sitharaman on impact of US tariff changes

'Too early to comment': FM Sitharaman on impact of US tariff changes

Asked about the impact of tariff changes on the Indian economy, Sitharaman said it is a "bit too soon" to comment

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said it is too early to comment on the tariff changes announced by the United States and the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court gave a verdict against the sweeping import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on trade partners. Following that, President Donald Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. Later on Saturday, Trump announced raising these tariffs to 15 per cent.

Asked about the impact of tariff changes on the Indian economy, Sitharaman said it is a "bit too soon" to comment.

 

"But on the trade particularly, aside from the Indian economy in general, the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation. The delegation will have to take a call on when they are going to go for further negotiations. So it's a bit too early for me (to comment)," Sitharaman said.

On Sunday, India and the US decided to reschedule the proposed meeting of their chief negotiators, supposed to be held in Washington from Monday, to finalise the text for the interim trade pact, according to sources.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 23, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts; Nifty above 25,650; IT shares fall; IDFC First down 16%

US Supreme Court, Donald Trump

A 6-3 reminder to Donald Trump that trade power flows from the Congresspremium

India, China, US, global tariff, Trump tariff

India, China among winners after US Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs

cryptocurrencie

Risk-off wave hits crypto after Trump's tariff move; Bitcoin dips near $64k

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pegs new tariffs to a 'payments crisis' that experts doubt exists

Joint Secretary in the commerce ministry, Darpan Jain, is the chief negotiator of India for this agreement.

Talking to reporters after addressing the RBI's Central Board here, Sitharaman said India has been on a very clear path of wanting to have trade deals and have already inked pacts with Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, the EU and the UK.

"So, therefore, our attempt to have a trade agreement will go on with countries, " she said adding that India wants the economy to have the advantage of trading globally and being able to reach global markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure

NaBFID raises $125 million in maiden foreign currency loan from HSBC

India, RBI, derivatives, derivatives market

Indian regulators move to curb leverage in $5.2 trn derivatives market

indian rupee, rupee

Rupee rebound hinges on revival of sustained foreign fund inflows

inflation

Old WPI, new GDP base year series: Economists split on the impactpremium

India GDP Q3 FY26, India economic growth moderation, National Statistics Office GDP data, India 2022-23 base year revision, ICRA GDP forecast Q3, India Ratings GDP estimate, Bank of Baroda growth outlook, high frequency indicators India economy, elec

High-frequency indicators point to moderation in India's Q3 GDP growthpremium

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Trump tariffs trump tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVoda Idea Share PriceShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayClean Max Enviro IPOIndian IT Sector Shareholding patternMorepen Lab ShareMexico Drug Lord El Mencho Killed