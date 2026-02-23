Inflation target framework may not change due to new series: RBI Governor

The 4 per cent inflation target range for the central bank may not change following the introduction of the new series, though it will help reduce volatility and better reflect the consumption expenditure of Indian households, Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India, said.

The second review of the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework is due this financial year. RBI had released a discussion paper seeking feedback on the existing framework. The government is expected to announce the new framework before the next review of the monetary policy scheduled for April 6–8, 2026.

During a joint press conference with the finance minister after the central bank’s board meeting in New Delhi, Malhotra also said that the central bank’s next inflation projections, to be released in the April monetary policy, will incorporate the changes made to the Consumer Price Index methodology.

“If the methodology changes, the estimates will undergo a revision. Our next projections, to be released in the April policy, will incorporate the changes introduced in the new CPI series. We welcome these changes as they better reflect the consumption expenditure patterns of Indian households and help reduce volatility. The revised methodology will also improve the estimation of CPI inflation,” he said.

He said whether the inflation target should be changed as a result of the base revision is under examination by the government.

“However, the change in the CPI series alone does not warrant a revision of the target. While the changes in methodology, coverage, representativeness, and volatility are material in direction, they are not substantial enough by themselves to justify altering the target,” he added.

Separately, speaking at an event in Mumbai, Saugata Bhattacharya, member of the RBI’s monetary policy committee, said the inflation forecast for the first two quarters of FY27 is likely to be revised upward by 20–30 basis points to reflect the immediate statistical impact of the base-year revision.

However, he indicated that the broader impact on the inflation trajectory under the new Consumer Price Index series would remain limited, largely due to the reduced weightage of food.

At its latest meeting, the domestic rate-setting panel had revised its CPI inflation projections for Q1FY27 and Q2FY27 to 4 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively, compared with earlier estimates of 3.9 per cent and 4 per cent. The upward adjustment partly factors in the mechanical effects of the new base year, even as underlying price dynamics remain broadly unchanged.

“The immediate effect will be an upward revision, but for the series as overall there will be limited effect because the food weightage has been reduced,” Bhattacharya said.

Under the revised CPI series, with 2024 as the new base year replacing 2012, there has been a marked shift in the composition of the consumption basket. The weight of food and beverages has been lowered to 36.75 per cent from 42.86 per cent in the 2012 series. At the same time, the classification structure has been expanded, with items now reorganised into 12 divisions from six earlier groups, aligning the index more closely with international statistical standards.

The recalibration is significant for the inflation outlook as food prices are inherently volatile, influenced by seasonality, weather shocks, and supply disruptions. In the earlier series, the relatively higher weight of food often amplified short-term spikes in headline inflation, complicating monetary policy calibration. With a lower food share, headline CPI is expected to display relatively lower volatility, even though food price movements will continue to influence near-term readings.

Data under the updated series showed retail inflation at 2.75 per cent in January 2026. The Consumer Food Price Index rose 2.13 per cent during the month, ending a seven-month streak of deflation recorded under the old series. Economists attributed the turnaround largely to price increases in select items such as tomato and coconut, rather than a broad-based rise in food prices.