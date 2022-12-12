JUST IN
BNP Paribas goes China overweight, India underweight on high valuation

India was downgraded to 'underweight' from 'neutral' by excluding consumer staples and reducing allocation to IT services stocks

Topics
BNP Paribas | China | India

Bloomberg 

The logo of BNP Paribas bank is pictured on an office building in Nantes, France. Photo: Reuters
The logo of BNP Paribas bank is pictured on an office building in Nantes, France. Photo: Reuters

BNP Paribas upgraded China equities in its model Asia ex-Japan portfolio for 2023, downgrading India and Indonesia on “the possibility of fund reallocations to North Asia with China’s reopening.”

China was raised to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ by adding internet, e- commerce and electric-vehicle battery stocks; sees more than 10 per cent gains for onshore and Hong Kong stocks.

India was downgraded to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’ by excluding consumer staples and reducing allocation to IT services stocks.

While the structural robustness of the market is in place, “our tactical caution on India arises from the market’s sky-high relative valuations” and likely consensus earnings downgrades in the domestic consumption-oriented names, said Manishi Raychaudhuri, BNP Paribas’s head of Asia Pacific equity research, in an outlook report on Saturday.

The report cut Indonesia to ‘neutral’ from overweight, reducing exposure to consumer discretionary and coal and adding exposure to the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

It expected Asia to outperform developed markets in 2023, especially in the second half, as earnings estimates bottom out and currencies stabilise.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 23:46 IST

`
