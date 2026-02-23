Assessing impact of US Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs: China

China on Monday said it is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the US Supreme Court's ruling against global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under an emergency powers law.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it has noted the Supreme Court's decision declaring illegal the US government's imposition of tariffs on trading partners under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and is evaluating its relevant content and implications.

Beijing's reaction came ahead of Trump's planned visit to China from March 31 to April 2 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Sunday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he did not expect the ruling to impact Washington's talks with China.

"The purpose of this meeting with President Xi is not to fight about trade. It's to maintain stability, make sure that the Chinese are holding up their end of our deal and buying American agricultural products and Boeings and other things," Greer told ABC news.

"I don't see this really affecting that meeting," he added.

Under an interim deal, the US has reduced tariffs on Chinese goods to 30 per cent, while China responded by cutting duties on US products to 10 per cent.

The US Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs on trading partners under the IEEPA is illegal.

China has always opposed all forms of unilateral tariff hikes, the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said in response to media queries, emphasising that there are no winners in a trade war and that protectionism leads to a dead end.

The unilateral measures of the US side, such as the imposition of reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl tariffs, not only violate international economic and trade rules but also contravene domestic laws of the United States, and are not in the interests of any party, the spokesperson said.

"China urges the United States to lift the unilateral tariffs imposed on trading partners," the spokesperson said, asserting that when China and the US cooperate, both benefit; and that when they fight, both suffer.

He further said China has noted that the US side is preparing to use alternative measures, such as trade investigations, in an attempt to maintain tariffs imposed on its trading partners.

"China will closely monitor this and firmly safeguard its own interests," the spokesperson said.